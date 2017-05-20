High value target connected to Sabalones’ group killed in shootout

A drug suspect, who is considered a high value target, was killed in a shootout with police in Barangay Putat, Tuburan, Cebu at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Joseph Revelle, a resident of Naga City, was also involved in a shootout last Thursday with Tuburan police in Barangay Alegria. He was hit in the leg but managed to drive away using a motorcycle.

According Supt. Mario Cunag, chief of Tuburan Police Station, they were informed by a concerned citizen that Revelle was seen in a forested area of Barangay Putat.

Tuburan police together with a team from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) then went to the area to verify the information.

A shootout ensued as soon as they arrived with Revelle allegedly shooting at the operatives first, prompting them to retaliate killing Revelle.

Cunag said Revelle is identified as one of Franz Sabalobes’ men.

“He was based in Naga City where he operates his illegal drugs trade. His name appeared in the list of Tata Ruiz, who was raided by PIB last week in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City. Apparently, Revelle gets his supplies from Ruiz,” said Cunag.

According to Cunag, Revelle usually travels to Barangay Alegria in Tuburan and stay at his girlfriend’s house to lie low from authorities.

He identified himself as a seaman but residents in Barangay Alegria, however, already knew that he was a drug pusher, said Cunag.

Police seized a KG9 submachine pistol with two magazines.