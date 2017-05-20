5.6 magnitude quake rocks Bohol

LILA, Bohol- Residents in this town said they did not feel that the ground shook on Saturday morning.

Tito Efondo, 51, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Lila said she did not feel the earthquake.

“Wala ko kabati nga naglinog (I didn’t feel the earthquake),” said Efondo who was inside his store in the public market.

Like Efondo, Virgilia Gamil also said she didn’t feel even the slightest tremor on Saturday while they were inside the church attending a Mass.

At least 100 residents here, who were inside the town’s gymanasium for a reunion, said they too didn’t feel the ground shake on Saturday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in a bulletin said a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Bohol province on Saturday at 9:06 a.m.

The epicenter traced to 28 kilometers southwest of Lila, Bohol and had a depth of 551 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs added. Intensity 1 was felt in Catbalogan City in Samar and in Borongan in Eastern Samar.

Aftershocks were expected, the Phivolcs said.

The United States Geological Survey placed the magnitude at a stronger 5.9, identifying the epicenter to be 33 km from Tagbilaran City.

As of noon of Saturday, no report of casualty or damage was received by the police said PO1 Arsenio Daigdigan Jr. of the Lila police station.