SHS-AdC in finals of 3rd JGM 17-U girls volleyball

THE Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles seek redemption tonight as they cross paths with old tormentors Bacolod Tay Tung High School (BTTHS)-A in the girls finals of the 3rd JGM 17-under girls volleyball invitational tournament in Bacolod City.

Yesterday, the Magis Eagles, who finished the elimination round with a 3-0 (win-loss) record bucked a second-set collapse to pull off a 25-14, 25-27, 25-15 win over University of St. La Salle (USLS)-Bacolod to set up a titular duel with BTTHS-A.

BTTHS-A defeated the Magis Eagles in the semifinal round of the St. Ignatius Invitational Volleyball Cup Season 7 last month in Cebu, a setback the Cebuanas are bent on serving the tournament hosts at 9:30 tonight.

“We just have to be aggressive in our serves, toughen up our net and floor defense and play smart in our offense. Also, just enjoy the game,” said Magis Eagles mentor Mario Sala.