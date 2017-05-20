4 Cebu spikers out to make PH team

After cracking the 18-man roster for the Philippine men’s volleyball team for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia, another herculean task await the four Cebuanos who are in the Magic 18 list.

Make the Final 12 cut.

And Alden Dave Cabaron, Relan Taneo, John Kenneth Sarcena and John Eduard Carascal are not about to let the chance to represent the country in the biennial games slip away as they vow to give their all in the tougher grinds ahead.

The coaching staff will trim the 18 to 12 who will be sewnt to Kuala Lumpur this August.

“They should expect more schedule in training. We coaches, along with the players are also hoping that we should be united because we are representing the country. Stop the negativity but instead, support and pray for the team,” said men’s head coach Sinfronio Acaylar.

Southwestern University teammates Cabaron and Carascal led the Cobras to the 2014 and 2015 Cesafi crowns. They hope to use their exposure in the national training camp for the upcoming Cesafi volleyball season which is likely to open this September.

“It is important for me to play in the SEA Games kay for the first time I made it into the national team at gagawin ko itong exposure,” Cabaron said.

“Actually we did not expect to make it, I just told Sarcena, the night before the final 18 was announced that we should pray because the other players are also competitive” Carascal added.

Sarcena, on the other hand, won’t be returning to the University of San Carlos in the upcoming season after exhausting his playing years in the league last season.

But he is hopeful to have made sufficient impact to merit the attention of team managers who might sign him up to play in various leagues around the country.

“It’s a dream come true for me and for us with my teammates. However, we need to undergo heavy training (in the next few weeks). But playing for the country and its pride is a great feeling,” Sarcena shared.

Meanwhile, Taneo of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta expressed his eagerness of playing for the country as he hopes to prove everyone that he deserved to be in the squad.

“Sobrang importante po kasi na challenge po ako na napili ako tapos gusto ko panindigan ang trabaho ko at commitment sa Philippine team, gusto ko din meron ako mapatunayan sa lahat,” said Taneo who hails from Liloan, Cebu.

As what men’s head coach Acaylar said, “Expect more sacrifices, more hard work, more very strenuous activities.”