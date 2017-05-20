Tillor eyes redemption in Bogo today

AROUND this time last year, Bogo City duathlete Noel Tillor suffered a shocking defeat to an unheralded 17-year old Mark Domie Dinoy in the men’s elite of the 4th Bogo City Duathlon.

Today, the 32-year old Tillor seeks redemption as he competes in the fifth edition of the Bogo City Duathlon in Bogo City.

“My preparation is just okay. If there will be no problems in the race, I can definitely win it,” said Tillor who lost to Dinoy by just 48 seconds last year.

Aside from Tillor, other top duathletes competing today are Dinoy, Sulpicio Ombay and Bohol’s Jonathan Pagaura while Cebuana Lucille Ruiz who won titles in the Consolacion and Tayud duathlons last month, leads the distaff side alongside Magdalene Tubal of Negros Occidental and Bogo City’s Alma Escolar.