Remolino, Indaya keep Olango titles

FOR the second straight year, two young swimmers took the spotlight in the 10th Olango Challenge at the Pacific Cebu Resort in Brgy Suba-Basbas in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Kim Remolino (1:28:08) of Talisay City and 16-year old Karen Mae Indaya (1:31:40) of the Cebu Blue Marlins Swimming Club sealed back-to-back titles in the male and female 6K Competitive Category, respectively.

“The waves were bigger than last year. But my daily training really paid off,” said Indaya.

“In the first loop, we were already leading. But before the end of the first, they were able to chase us. In the second lap, we broke away. They weren’t able to come back,” Remolino added.

Although he was happy to retain his title, Remolino said he was disappointed because some people questioned his victory.

It was later learned that the Blue Marlins’ Michael Ichiro Kong complained of dizziness and a bruise on his left arm after he claimed that Remolino’s team went physical and hit him and triathlete Yuan Chiongbian multiple times.

“We won’t force you to believe us. We’re just speaking out our side,” said Kong.

Other category winners: Antonne Villahermosa (3K competitive male), Loren Dale Echavez (3K competitive female), Rafael John Dacaldacal (6K fun mixed) and Jan Niño Rosales (3K fun mixed).