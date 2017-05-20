Roaming armed men alarms Talisay residents

LOT DISPUTE

A lot dispute in Sitio Dawas in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City caused tension among residents there who reported to police about the presence of armed men roaming the area.

A resident identified as Rhona Nacua reported to police that a man carrying a pistol was seen roaming the property owned by 68-year-old Lucenda Yongco.

A team was sent to the area and they spotted a man armed with the pistol.

They chased the man who managed to evade them and headed to an unspecified direction, said SPO2 Jeffrey Diola of the Talisay City Police Office.

Yongco previously reported the presence of armed men roaming her property and accused a certain Dionisia Bacalso who claimed ownership of her property as having hired the men to create trouble for her.

Yongco said she presented documents from the Bureau of Lands including a title as evidence of her ownership of more than 3,000 square meters of property in Sitio Dawas.

Bacalso also presented documents certifying her ownership of the land including a dismissal order from the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office of the trespassing complaint filed against her by Yongco.

Bacalso denied hiring armed men to intimidate Yongco but mentioned about a supposed relative of President Rodrigo Duterte whom she said she would report the incident to. She didn’t elaborate.

Nacua later said armed men had been roaming Yongco’s property since last year, alarming nearby residents by often firing their guns in any direction.

PO3 Jonel Ater, desk officer of the Talisay City police, said they informed Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City police chief, about these reports and

Dante ordered an investigation into the complaints.

Ater said they have received reports of armed men in the area before Dante assumed as police chief but their searches turned up mostly negative.

Dante said he ordered the police to arrest any armed persons found roaming the area on sight.