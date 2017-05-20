Drug underling killed in a shootout with cops in Tuburan

An underling of a top drug lord in Cebu was killed in a shootout with the police early Saturday morning in Tuburan town, at least 90 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Killed was Joseph Reville, alias “Tuskig,” a resident of Naga City who allegedly worked with suspected drug lord Franz Sabalones, said Supt. Mario Cunag, Tuburan police chief.

Police seized from the slain drug pusher one KG9 submachine pistol with two magazines.

Sabalones, a native of San Fernando town, southern Cebu, was tagged as the number two drug lord in Central Visayas when he surrendered to Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Aug. 7 last year.

He was, however, released from police custody after discreetly giving authorities vital details on how his drug group works.

He was facing charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs. The offense is non-bailable.

The police had been looking for Reville, who allegedly sourced his supply from Dario “Tata” Ruiz after Sabalones quit the drug trade.

Incidentally, Ruiz was arrested in a raid on his house in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on May 15.

Ruiz is the brother of former Interior undersecretary Lito Ruiz and is also related to PDEA Regional Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Cunag said Reville was based in Naga City but would stay in his girlfriend’s house in Barangay Alegria in Tuburan to hide from the police.

He identified himself as a seaman to explain his wealth, but residents in Barangay Alegria already knew that he was a drug pusher, said the police chief.

Last Thursday, the police chanced upon him in Barangay Alegria. A shootout ensued, and Reville was hit in the leg but managed to drive away on board his motorcycle.

Only traces of blood were found. Police scoured the hospitals and clinics but could not find him.

On Saturday, the police received information that the suspect was hiding in a forested area in Barangay Putat.

A team from the Provincial Intelligence Branch and Special Weapons and Tactics went to the area about 5 a.m.

Reville engaged the police in a shootout and was later killed.