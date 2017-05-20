Man caught after he stabbed, wounded his pal in Borbon

A 33-year-old man, who stabbed and wounded his 42-year-old drinking buddy using a broken bottle, was arrested on Thursday in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Bili, Borbon town in northern Cebu.

Junjun Prescillas was arrested as he tried to flee after stabbing Roniel Gedoquio several times with a broken bottle, said Police Officer 2 Raffe Tejares of the Borbon Police Station.

Tejares said that Prescillas and Gedoquio were having a drinking session and then entered a disco in the barangay.

He said they were later seen fighting with Prescillas allegedly hitting Gedoquio on the head with an empty liquor bottle which broke into pieces.

Tejares said Prescillas then attacked the victim with the broken bottle. He tried to escape but was later caught by barangay tanods who turned him over to police.