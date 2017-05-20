12 persons arrested in drug operations in Mandaue, Liloan

A DOZEN men were detained at the Subangdaku Police Station in Mandaue City and in Liloan Police Station after they were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations on Friday and Saturday in Mandaue City and Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Eight of them were arrested in Sitio Sapa-Sapa, Barangay Subangdaku Saturday dawn.

The group, who were initially caught for illegal gambling, were found to have in their possession 17 sachets of suspected shabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

PO2 Frederick Andales of the Subangdaku Police Station said that those arrested were Rolando Lopez, Darwin Jubay, Nimrod Valencia, Victor Risma, Emmanuel Acao, Ariel Andrade, Ariel Pitalcorin and Martin Agullare.

In another police operation in Barangay Tipolo, Andales said they arrested Edmar Mahinay, who was caught with four sachets of suspected shabu.

On Friday, three men were arrested in two separate anti-drug operations.

SPO2 Bryan Batiquin of the Liloan Police Station said that they arrested Rene Datulayta in Sitio Greenhills, Barangay Poblacion at past 4 p.m.

Batiquin said six packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from Datulayta.

Two hours later, Liloan police arrested Elmer Gomez and Almejun Macalos in another buy-bust operation where they were caught with 16 sachets of suspected shabu and P15,000 cash believed to be proceeds of their illegal trade.