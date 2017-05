CEBU CITY—Fire of still unknown origin destroyed at least 30 houses at Sitio Kamangahan, Barangay Labangon in Cebu City on Sunday dawn.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Ramon Molina of the Cebu City Fire Department said they received the fire alarm at 1:28 a.m. It was placed under control at 2:02 a.m.

No one was seriously injured except for one person who sustained a wound on the leg.

Investigators had yet to determine the cause of the fire. Damage was pegged at P200,000.