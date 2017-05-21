Over 100 houses destroyed in Lapu fire; investigators to confirm report of missing child

More than a hundred houses were destroyed by fire that hit a densely populated area in Sitio Opa Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City past 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

A child was also reported missing, however SFO1 Climaco Salisid, fire investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, said they have yet to confirm this report.

Narrow alleys and houses made of light materials built closely to each other made it difficult for firefighters to penetrate the area and put out the fire.

It was later raised to Task Force Alpha and was put under control in two hours. Fire out was declared at 7:30 a.m.

Salisid said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire and verify the report about the missing child.