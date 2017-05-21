Police seize P1M shabu, arrest 3 in Talisay City

An estimated P1 million worth of shabu was seized by the police from three suspected drug peddlers in a drug bust at the Fish Port area of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City shortly before midnight on Saturday.

One of the arrested was a drug surrenderer who remained in the watch list of the police, according to SPO1 Erwin Cabangquillo, duty desk officer of the Talisay City Police office (TCPO)

Cabangquillo identified the suspects as Cristan Mendez Cabungcal, allias Istan, of Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug Cebu City; Rubilyn Manggaron, the drug surrenderee in the TCPO’s watchlist; and Maven Manggaron, a relative of Rubilyn.

He said Rubilyn was kept in the TCPO’s drug watchlist after they received information that she continued engaging in the drug trade despite having surrendered under the police’s anti-drug campaign Operation Tokhang

Cabangquillo said the buy bust operation, led by Senior Police Officer 2 Jeffrey Diola and under the direct supervision of by CTPO chief Superintendent Emerson Dante, was launched at 11 p.m. on Saturday at the first port located at the Talisay side of the South Road Properties (SRP).

The suspects are now held at the CTPO detention cell pending the filing of drug possession charges against them.