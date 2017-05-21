ATTEND THE MEETINGS

A public official of a southern town in Cebu was disappointed that his town wasn’t included in the projects outlined for the “Mega Cebu” area.

But a city mayor who attends the Mega Cebu meetings advised the public official that he should continue to attend the meetings so he can lobby for projects for his town.

The mayor joked that he was afraid of missing these meetings lest his city be dropped from the projects being pursued by the group.

WHY HE SMOKES

During a public hearing on a major project, some of those in attendance asked questions pertaining to their affected properties.

Their prolonged questioning had irritated some in the audience except for one of the speakers who appeared to be patiently listening to them.

When he was asked later how he managed to stay calm, the official replied, “Now you know why I smoke.”

SOCIAL MEDIA PAPARAZZI

A photo showing some kids sitting on top of a government-issued vehicle in a mountain barangay drew ire from netizens after it was posted on social media.

The barangay official who used the vehicle was furious, saying that the vehicle was used to secure some materials and it just so happened that his kids and some friends asked for a ride.

He said whoever posted the photo online didn’t bother to get his side and was content to be a paparazzi.