LPA increases chances of rains in N. Luzon

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted near Batanes on Sunday, enhancing the chances of rain in parts of Northern Luzon.

The LPA was last spotted 300 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, and was enhancing the frontal system affecting Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa weather forecaster Gener Quitlong said in a report through Panahon.TV that the LPA was likely to intensify into a tropical depression after 24 hours, but it would no longer affect the country as it would already be moving away from the country.

The Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms.