Mandaue, Lacion cops arrest high value target, seize P300k worth of drugs

A high value drug suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation that yielded P300,000 worth of drugs at Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, north Cebu on Monday dawn.

Bener Sangag, 39, single, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion Occidental was arrested by police officers of Mandaue City and Consolacion.

According to PO1 Jenny Rosiana, desk officer of Consolacion Police Station, a Criminology student, who was caught in possession of illegal drugs at a checkpoint on Sunday in Mandaue City, gave Sangag’s name as his supplier.

Chief Insp. Aldren Villacampa, MCPO Station 6 chief, and Consolacion police head Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales then formed a team and conducted a buy-bust operation targeting Sangag at 2 a.m. Monday.

A police poseur buyer successfully transacted with Sangag using a P500 marked money. He somehow sensed that he was transacting with a cop and tried to run towards his house but was immediately subdued by the operatives.

Recovered from his possession were one large pack and nine medium packs containing illegal drugs believed to be shabu weighing 95 grams with a street value of P300,000.