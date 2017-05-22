Public transport not affected by caravan

The transport caravan organized by Piston-Cebu to protest plans to phase out public utility vehicles 15 years and older did not disrupt public transportation in Metro Cebu on Monday.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said no transport disruption was reported in the city.

No stranded passengers were also reported in Mandaue City as most of the public utility jeepneys continue to ply their routes, said Felix Suico of the city’s command center.

Tumulak and Suico said they continue to monitor progress of the transport caravan, which started at around 8 a.m.

Piston members converged in Barangay Ibabao in Mandaue City as early as 6 a.m.

Greg Perez, Piston-Cebu head, said they are expecting Mandaue tricycle drivers and Ouano drivers that ply routes to Barangay Looc to also join in the caravan.

Suico, however, said that contrary to Piston’s claims, tricycle drivers in Mandaue City did not join their transport caravan.

Perez assured that their protest will not paralyze public transport and that they caravan will not disrupt traffic flow since they will be on board their designated vehicles most of the time.

Perez said they expect around 30 vehicles including PUJs, tricycles and motorcycles to join the caravan that is expected to last until the afternoon.

The Piston caravan left barangay Ibabao in Mandaue City at around 8 a.m and headed to Lapu-Lapu City.

Perez said they will deliver speeches and give out handouts to the public in each of their four stops in the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay.