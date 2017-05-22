Police arrest new drug suspect, cohort in Consolacion

A newly identified drug personality was arrested with his cohort in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kalambre, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, north of Cebu on Sunday evening.

Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy Jr. of Consolacion Police Station said in a statement that Franklin Abanco Jr., 27, is a newly identified drug personality allegedly selling drugs in Sitio Kalambre.

A police poseur buyer then transacted with Abanco and his cohort Federico Sobrevilla, 52, at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday leading to their arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized three medium packs of illegal drugs believed to be shabu weighing 19 grams from the suspects.

The drugs has an estimated worth of P224,200 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./with CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba