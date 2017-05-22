Philippine Junior Jaycees holds annual convention

WITH a promise to become a better a version of oneself, Philippine Junior Jaycees Inc., continues to live up to their philosophies as they celebrated their Annual National Convention last April 21-24.

This year, the event was hosted by PJJCI-University of Cebu local chapter with more than a hundred of young and intellectual leaders from all over the Philippines dedicated to create a positive change attending the national convention.

The three-day event involved a series of activities from productive trainings, friendly competitions, plenary sessions, fellowships, and the awarding ceremony for the most outstanding members.



Awardees were recognized through a “project bidding” process wherein local chapters presented the best programs implemented in their local chapters to a panel and was then voted upon based on the mechanics set by the organization.



“In here, we build leaders, entrepreneurs. We develop persons to become better with the opportunities offered. We basically make projects from scratch and for that I proud to be a Jaycee member.” said Shiela Marie Carabuena, 2017 NATCON Marketing Head.



Philippine Junior Jaycees Inc., (PJJCI) is a Philippine counterpart of the Junior Chamber International committed to build up values, strengths and the ideals of the young people in order for them to create an impact in creating better communities.



Some of the organization’s notable members are Joseph Estrada, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Sonny Angara, Victor Luciano, Feliciano Belmonte Jr and the current Vice President of the Philippines, Leni Robredo.



For those interested to join the organization, you must be between 14 to 26 years old and willing to undergo basic orientation seminars and trainings, examinations and a series of interviews. You may visit your school-based or community chapters for further membership details.