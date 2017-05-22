Amo’s Cafe at Alpa City Suites: a haven for foodies

In the midst of the bustling metropolis is an all-day dining place just waiting to be included in every food enthusiast’s radar. Located at Alpa City Suites, Amo’s Cafe offers a variety of delicious, value-for-money dishes ready to satisfy diners from breakfast to dinner.



Halo-Halo Overload – True to its name, Amo’s Cafe’s Halo-Halo is loaded with the dessert’s typical ingredients but double its standard serving. At just P168, Halo-Halo Overload is the perfect dessert to cool down from the scorching heat.

Boodle Fight – Ready, set, boodle fight! Avail of Amo’s Cafe’s Boodle set at just P1,288 good for four persons with bottomless iced tea. For a minimum order of three boodle sets, diners get to use their small function room with free use of karaoke up to four hours.



Breakfast Buffet – Start your day right with a wide variety of light to heavy breakfast favorites at just P295 per person. Indulge in breakfast staples, cereals, soup, pastries, a juice station and an interactive egg station.



Stonegrill – An original franchise from Australia and the only one in the Philippines, Amo’s Cafe’s Stonegrill features juicy ribeye, tenderloin, or tiger prawns directly grilled on a very hot stone slab without using any oil. Your choice of meat is served with a side of fries, vegetables, cream of mushroom soup, plus dessert. If you want to try this out, prior reservation is needed.



For reservations, call (032) 422-7171 or (032) 238-1668. For inquiries, email Alpa City Suites at info@alpacitysuites.com or visit their website www.alpacitysuites.com.