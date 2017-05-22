Search for article

Jealous man stabs widower in Talisay City

12:11 PM May 22nd, 2017

For allegedly having a secret affair with his live-in partner, a man stabbed a widower inside the old public market in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, north of Cebu on Sunday evening.

According to Supt. Emerson Dante, officer-in-charge of Talisay City Police Station, Rene Nava, 56, was drinking with his friends when a certain “Ciano” arrived at around 7:30 p.m. and confronted the victim.

A fist fight ensued with the suspect suddenly pulling out a still undetermined sharp instrument and stabbed Nava twice.

The victim sustained stab wounds on the abdomen and was rushed to Talisay City District Hospital for medical treatment.

Ciano immediately fled the area after stabbing Nava.

Initial investigation, revealed that the suspect was jealous of Nava who allegedly is having a secret affair with his live-in partner.

Dante said they are conducting further investigation on the case. Ciano, however, remains at large./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

