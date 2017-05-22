Favorite classics go #SarapToTheBowls



CRISPY Pata and Kare-kare are staples in Filipino celebrations, big and small. Now, you can enjoy these two classic Filipino favorites anytime, every day, even when you’re going solo!



Introducing the all-new Max’s Crispy Pata Rice Bowl and Kare-kare Rice Bowl – all single-served for individual cravings, giving you a taste of home, at a truly affordaBOWL price!



For only P199, with a free ice-cold Pepsi drink, one can enjoy a rice bowl of golden brown slices of fried boneless crispy pata and fried banana, garnished with light golden brown fried garlic bits and chopped spring onions.

Or if you want a Pinoy-style stew, you can order a Kare-kare Rice Bowl – plain rice topped with big chunks of beef, oxtripe, native pechay and string beans, and served wit

h thick peanut sauce, ground peanut, spring onion and Max’s bagoong alamang.

Whatever you want, whoever you’re with, they’ve got you covered at Max’s Restaurant with their new #SarapToTheBowls dishes.



Max’s Crispy Pata and Kare-kare Rice Bowls are available at all Max’s Restaurants nationwide, and valid for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

