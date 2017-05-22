Couple’s Vietnamese restaurant built through charity

THESE days, it is typical for couples to venture into businesses together, with profitability on the top of their minds. But for couple Febre Lee Gonzaga and Marvin Martinez, their Vietnamese resto was built with a clear vision of reaching out to those who are in need.



The couple was inspired when they passed by a “carenderia” while they were on their way home from a feeding program.



“Kids were asking for food, and instead of shooing them away, the storekeeper let the kids sit down and have a meal,” said Gonzaga.

“I wish there was a way that we could give out more, but it’s not like we have a lot of money,” Gonzaga added. Thus, the couple established the Vietnamese restaurant named as Watda Pho.



Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup primarily made with beef or chicken. It is also a popular street food in Vietnam, and a common breakfast meal for locals.



For the couple, charity work does not end in having feeding programs. If everything turns out well, they plan to grant scholarships for technical vocational programs. They also sell Watda Pho shirts, in which all proceeds will go to their charity work. Meanwhile, 10 percent of the restaurant’s profit goes to charity as well.



When asked what sets Watda Pho apart from all the restaurants here in Cebu, the couple promises diners good food and good service.

The couple payed attention down to the restaurant’s smallest details. Electrical sockets are available in certain corners, not to mention their fast internet connection. In addition, their food choices range from P 100-200, good for two persons. The custom-made furniture also adds to the restaurant’s Vietnamese ambience.



Their authentic Vietnamese dishes are “easy to learn, easy to prepare,” although the couple guarantees that their dishes are at its best when eaten the “right way.” The couple also advised that their dishes are best eaten when it is still warm, or else it will turn bland.

Among the dishes that made it into their menu are pho, egg and spring rolls (which taste best with peanut sauce), and banana-peanut shake. Watda Pho also serves Vietnamese iced coffee.



Watda Pho is located at Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug St., Cebu City. You may visit their website watdaphoph.com, and follow their Facebook page @watdaphocebu.