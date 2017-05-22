Flavors of the Visayas

VISAYAN cuisine started out fairly simple, with fresh ingredients and basic recipes. Exposure to new influences and foreign flavors has helped the local cooking scene evolve. Today, many establishments from all over the region have taken their distinctly Visayan roots and added modern twists to traditional recipes, serving up remarkably delicious dishes that we’ve all come to love.



While these restaurants started on their own in different areas of the Visayas, some of the best places can now be found in Robinsons Galleria Cebu. It’s the ideal destination to get a taste of something truly Visayan.

Buzzz Café – Well-known for its scenic spot at the Bohol Butterfly Sanctuary, the Buzzz café offers flavorful, healthy variations of your favorite meals. For starters, have the Garden Salad – it’s fresh, nutritious, and the edible flowers that sit on top of the greens are always Instagram-worthy.



Byron’s Back Ribs – Byron’s Back Ribs serves a no-nonsense take on the western barbecued meat and gives it a delicious Bacolod treatment. Grilled to perfection and swathed in their own special sauce, one taste will make it an instant favorite and will have you coming back for more.



Sans Rival Bistro – Give into your sweet tooth at Sans Rival Bistro. While they do serve entrees, the establishment is almost synonymous to Dumaguete desserts. You’ll have to make room for their wide selection of cakes and pastries like the famous Silvanas.