VICSAL Foundation recognizes new graduates

TO pay it forward is what VICSAL Foundation (VSF) wants their scholar graduates to always remember as they embark on a new journey after their graduation. Another set of their scholars celebrate their success in finishing college in their graduation party last April 19 at City Sports Club.



Despite all their struggles in reaching this goal, all 13 scholars of this year’s batch have graduated with honors bringing pride and joy to VSF. “We are proud that we are able to help you achieve your dream”, said Margaret Gaisano-Ang, while giving her inspirational message.

VICSAL Foundation has already helped over 100 youngsters in their journey to receiving their diplomas through their scholarship grants.

Emphasizing education is one of their goals as they believe that it is the best way to self-sufficiency.



Not only does VSF extend a hand to people through scholarships, but they also organize activities and outreach programs that help the community such as packing of relief goods for victims of natural calamities.



“We help for the sake of helping,” said Dr. Edward Gaisano, VSF President. Inspired by the generous hearts of the people behind the foundation, the scholars gave a tribute to the VSF and their partners, and gave a gift to Sally S. Gaisano, VSF Honarary Chairman.



According to Erla Villaver, a Magna Cum Laude BS Pharmacy graduate of University of San Carlos, Theresa Unabia, a Magna Cum Laude BS Accountancy graduate of University of San Jose-Recoletos and Jee Cabanes, a Cum Laude BS Civil Engineering graduate of Cebu Institute of Technology – University, said that they are treated more than just beneficiaries, but as a family. Adding, that this culture of generosity and kindness is what motivates them to keep going and pay it forward.



For them, a thank you is not enough for the generous foundation that kept on helping without expecting anything in return. As a way to give back to the foundation, it is in the future plans of these three VSF scholar graduates to be a part of the VICSAL Foundation or the Metro company as an employee or to be a volunteer in their outreach programs for the community.