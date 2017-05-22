Gear up for school at Shopwise

PREPPING for another school year is always something to look forward to. Besides the reminder of new beginnings and seeing friends again, it’s also a reason to have all the newest and trendiest essentials. Shopwise adds to the excitement with its series of Back to School Discount Savers to ensure moms get the best deals on essentials from uniforms and school supplies to daily “pambaon”.

Score the best deals and enjoy up to 50% off with Shopwise’s Big Back-to-School Sale from May 26 to 31. Let kids start the year on the right foot with a pair of shoes that’s sturdy yet comfortable to walk in every day. Complete all requirements for a fun learning experience with a selection of notebooks, pencils and pens, glue, scissors, and other school essentials. Make sure to keep your kids’ new belongings safe and pack them all in a bag that’s durable enough to last you the entire year.



A variety of other promos await in store until June 30. Get a chance to be one of the 50 lucky winners of an Apple iPad Mini 4, or one of 30 winners of a P30,000 Shopwise Gift Certificate in the Gadget Spree Raffle. Every P800 minimum receipt purchase entitles customers to one raffle coupon.



At Shopwise, get the best value and quality with everyday big deals, big bargains, big discounts and big savings on a wide selection of fresh goods and produce, groceries, fashion items, health and beauty products, school supplies, toys, gadgets, home accessories, electronics, appliances and more, all under one roof.



Experience the good life you can afford at Shopwise located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Convenient and spacious basement parking is available. To view the catalogs with a variety of offers, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_ph on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.shopwise.com.ph.