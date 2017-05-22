Filinvest’s City di Mare at SRP in full swing

Representatives from Filinvest and Cebu City government meet together to visit its joint venture project City di Mare (City by the sea), a premier, urban 50-hectare development and the largest master planned coastal township in Cebu City. During the site visit, both parties were pleased with the progress of the project.



Mr. Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Senior Vice President for Vis-Min Cluster said that they are delighted to see the project in full blast, with the residential condominium clusters Amalfi and Sanremo Oasis leading the progress. “We are very excited to see the completion of this joint venture project with the Cebu City government, especially that its location is envisioned to be Cebu’s next premier residential, commercial, and economic center, ” Las Marias added.



Amalfi, a premier condominium development inspired by Italy’s scenic coastline, has three buildings now ready for occupancy, with the slew of fine amenities including an olympic-sized swimming pool and a cozy clubhouse currently being enjoyed by its residents.

ADVERTISEMENT



Similarly, Sanremo Oasis, is a low density, mid-rise residential condominium cluster boasting of 60% open space and completed resort-inspired amenities shared by six fully-constructed residential buildings. Construction of its 7th building is now in full swing.



Both residential projects are accredited by the Philippine Retirement Authority as ready for occupancy units.



City di Mare is deemed to be the lifestyle capital of Cebu. It is home to the 10-hectare Il Corso, the only waterfront lifestyle strip in Cebu that offers a wide range of retail brands and a myriad of culinary options on top of the now-popular Central Piazza making for a unique shopping and recreation experience.



Located at the South Road Properties, City di Mare will be made more accessible from the Mactan Airport and other top tourist areas in Cebu with the upcoming completion of the Cordova expressway.



This joint venture project between Filinvest and Cebu City government is seen to further boost Cebu’s image as one of the country’s premier tourist and retirement destinations. It also echoes Filinvest’s commitment to build the Filipino dream by providing quality living spaces ideal for Filipino families and for those considering prudent investment properties.



Know more about City di Mare by visiting http://www.citydimare.com.