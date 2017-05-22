Mynimo.com presents Happy Jobs Fair 2017

IF you’re a fresh graduate itching to get employed or an experienced employee looking for career advancement, head on to SM City Cebu this May 27 for Mynimo.com’s Happy Jobs Fair.



The job fair brings together more than 70 companies providing over 8,000 local and overseas jobs for Happy Jobs Fair applicants.

“Although we normally connect employers and job seekers through our website, we still find the need to create more awareness about the thousands of career opportunities available in Cebu, especially for applicants who do not have access to the internet,” said Wesley Chiongbian, Mynimo.com president and CEO.



Over 6,000 applicants have already registered for the event.

Aside from jobs, the event will also feature talks from representatives of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP). They will be giving advice to help applicants increase their chances of getting hired.



Government agencies like SSS, Philhealth and Pag-ibig will also be there to assist the applicants with pre-employment concerns.



The Mynimo.com Happy Jobs Fair will officially start at 10 AM, while applicants who registered online at www.mynimo.com/happy can enter the venue an hour earlier at 9 AM.