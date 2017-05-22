Mom deserves the best at The Outlets

THEY say mothers are some of the hardest people to shop for. But whether mom’s still new to motherhood, or has been an expert for some time, she will always appreciate a thoughtful gesture. Consider at which stage of motherhood she’s in right now, and pick out the perfect gift just for her with this guide—just in time for Mother’s Day!

Brand New Mommy – Being a first-time mom is all about comfort, because going through the motions of diaper-changing, breastfeeding, and chasing around energetic tots requires comfy yet chic attire. What they lack in sleep, they can definitely make up for in breezy, classy get-ups! Gift them with basics you can’t go wrong with, like classic shirts in different cuts and colors, and breathable, stretchy bottoms.



Modern-Day Superwoman – At this point, mom has mastered the art of looking good while staying busy. Going from morning errands to a dressy dinner is effortless for her—maybe just a touch-up here or there—because of her fashionable yet flexible style. Indulge her in fab pieces that are good from day to night; picks that will make her look every inch the supermom that she is, so she feels glam as she goes through the daily grind.

Classy and Constant – When mom realizes that her children are no longer children, time comes for her to focus on herself again. She can get back to her passions, some of which she may have put on hold, or dabble in new things and find new interests. As mom navigates this territory of newfound freedom, she could use an extra push, and a wider wardrobe! Pick out youthful yet practical pieces just for her—these picks, she can bring with her as she goes off to her next adventure.



Grab the perfect gift for your mom—and all mothers you know—at Vis-Min’s first outlet mall, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, located along M. Patalinghug Jr. Avenue, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. Sift through well-loved brands at discounted rates, all year round, and find great deals that mom will adore. For more details, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV.