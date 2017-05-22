Glitterati Kids at SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu launches of what will soon be its cutest annual tradition, Glitterati Kids, happening on May 25 at The Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. The show will feature Cebu’s most adorable kids wearing summer collections from the mall’s best-loved brands, which includes Forever 21, Great Kids, and Osh Kosh.



Glitterati Kids is a spin-off of the annual fashion show, Glitterati, which has become a rite of passage for many Cebuano teens. As the name implies, Glitterati Kids is the mini version for the town’s adorable youngsters.



Kicking off the first show for Glitterati Kids are Finn and Sabrina Aldeguer, Brianna Cerezo, Thia Delvallez, Estelle Fernandez, Yohan Gayatin, Ty and Vy Go, Jacob Hyatt, Tamara Jarque, Harvey and Fiona Kekert, Dylan Lampert, Zoe and Zyan Lee, Russ Mata, Kalina Perdices, Zoe Rapes, Saige Romualdez, Mather Rousseau, Lilliana Sasnovski, Thomas Selma, Tristan Tenney, Natalia Velasco, and Leah Villarica-Limbo.

It’s going to be one cute and charming summer affair only at SM City Cebu.