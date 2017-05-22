Mezzo Hotel officially opens

A modern minimalist-themed business hotel in Cebu City, Mezzo Hotel, officially opened last May 9.



The opening started with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by Mezzo Hotel President Ms. Shannen Tan, General Manager Ms. Aneth Galoy, together with guests of honor Mabolo Barangay Captain Hon. Reynaldo Ompoc and Ocean Transport Executive Vice President Ms. Jasmin Uy.



The highlight of the opening, Serata Di Gala, was a celebration of the Hotel Launch with the Tan family’s close friends and business partners, as well as corporate and media organizations.

“I’d like to give special thanks to everyone who made this night possible. We celebrate the opening of this 4-star business hotel, and this special occasion marks the beginning of Mezzo Hotel’s success,” CEO Mr. Henry Tan said in his speech during the gala night.



Mezzo Hotel features 151 hotel guestrooms and 35 residential units with the essential business facilities and amenities. Offering a wide selection of delectable food offerings available throughout the day, the hotel’s Cafe Mezzo serves international cuisine in buffet and a la carte. Mezzo Hotel also has Ryan’s Bar, a classy and upscale wine bar with eclectic selection of hand-picked wines, an assortment of cold cuts, small plates, and cheese. The hotel’s pool bar is also the perfect chill-out place to enjoy light bites and soothing drinks while taking a dip in the swimming pool.



The hotel boasts of its two grand ballrooms with flexible configuration and a seating capacity for 1,000 guests, adorned with classy chandeliers, with a high-ceiling feature that exudes modern elegance making all kinds of celebrations memorable.



With a dynamic team of seasoned hoteliers, Mezzo Hotel is committed to delivering the brand’s mission: to give its guests the best quality service. Mezzo Hotel is located at F.Cabahug St. cor. Pres. Quezon St., Mabolo, Cebu City. For inquiries, contact (+63 32) 231 0777. Email them at info@mezzohotel.com, or visit www.mezzohotel.com.