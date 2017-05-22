Cash Credit launches Pera Agad in Cebu

OUT of cash to start up your business, pay bills and even get rewarded? Worry no more as Cash Credit brings Pera Agad right to your doorsteps.

To deliver its services in the easiest and most convenient way, Cash Credit partnered with FINTQ by PLDT and mobile networks Smart and Talk N’ Text (TNT) through Smart Padala service.



Following the success of their pilot launching in Metro Manila in June 2016, Pera Agad reached out to the Queen City of the South, Cebu as it officially launched last May 4.



“The focus of this initiative is the unbanked, untapped market those people who are not normally transacting with formal financial services like banks or cooperatives,” said Lito Villanueva, Managing Director of FINTQ Philippines. “We have partnered with one of the finest financial technology companies in the world which is Cash Credit”.

The platform aims for financial inclusion, establish synergy and deliver the best customer service to the marginalized communities who do not have access to financial services.



“We partner with mobile operators in order to assess the credit worthiness of people who do not have bank accounts, could not borrow from formal institutions and have nothing to use as a collateral in order to obtain finances,” said Diana Krumova, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cash Credit.



Smart and TNT subscribers can already avail of the service and borrow as much as P 2,000 to P 10,000 pesos. Sun subscribers will soon get to enjoy these services.



Availing for this service is as easy as going to your nearest Smart Padala outlet and start applying for loan. No need for tons of documents, all you need is one valid government ID.



The system will then assess if you are qualified for a loan. Through text prompt from 2423 offering you a loan, all you need is to reply “Oo” and follow the instructions. Once, approved you may now get your cash right over the counter, in one hour processing.



When it comes to repayment, you will be given four to thirty-six weeks to pay depending on your loan. You may pay through any Bayad Centers, 7 Eleven, EC Pay and Smart Padala outlets nationwide.



Good payers will be incentivized with increase loanable amount in their succeeding loans and with much lower interest rates.



Frenzied about this great financial convenience? Go to your nearest Smart Padala outlets or visit to online at www.peraagad.ph and facebook.com/www.peraagad.ph. You may also contact 1-800-10888-2423 or text toll to 2423 for more details.