8-year-old girl remains missing

The woman who owned the house where the fire started at Sitio UPA Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City continue to look for her 8-year-old daughter who went missing on Sunday dawn.

Francisca Nacional, a single mother of four children ages 14, 8, 4 and 1, said they still have not found her 8-year-old daughter after the fire was put out on Sunday afternoon.

She said she thought her daughter Jacel was among those who fled away from the fire scene and was in a safe place or somebody might have brought her to the hospital.

“Nagsige gyud mi og pangita sukad pa atong Dominggo sa kaadlawon pero hangtud karon wala pa gyud namo makit-i,” said Nacional (We kept on looking for her since dawn of Sunday but we never found her until now).

She explained to reporters during an interview on Monday afternoon that when she noticed the fire at their second floor, where they were sleeping, she immediately woke her children up.

Since there was fire near the stairs, she had to assist her children to exit the house through the window and walk through the roof.

She only realized later that Jacel, an incoming Grade 3 student at Pusok Elementary School, was missing.

She looked for her everywhere but could not find her.

She reported to the firemen that her daughter was missing. The firemen, however, found no charred remains of human in the vicinity of their house.

SFO1 Climaco Salisid, explained they did not include the missing girl in their report because they never found any human remains.

Nacional said they will continue to look for Jacel and will inquire from their other relatives who might have seen her.