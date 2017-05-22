5 wounded in stabbing, shooting incidents

FIVE persons were injured in separate incidents in the province in the span of two days.

The first incident happened in Barangay Cawit, Pilar town, Camotes Island, northern Cebu around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday when Wilfredo Serato, 45, a fisherman, was stabbed by Khiem Colmenas, 30.

According to Police Insp. Emmanuel Rabaya, the victim, together with his friends, was having a drinking session at the store of a certain Dadang when a heated confrontation ensued between them.

Colmenas asked the group to go home, but Serato punched him on the face. Colmenas retaliated and struck Serato’s head with a bottle and then used the broken bottle to stab the victim in the chest.

The victim was rushed by the residents to Pilar Health Center but was later transferred to Ormoc City Hospital for further treatment.

Colmenas is now detained at the Pilar Police Station.

In Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, a 40-year-old man named Mitchell Sellado was stabbed by suspect Wilson Mendoza, 34, on Saturday evening in Sitio Bayong, Barangay Cadulawan.

Initial investigation revealed that Mendoza stabbed Sellado using a nine-inch kitchen knife on the right shoulder without any apparent reason. Mendoza was brought to the Minglanilla Police Station.

In Barangay Sungko, Bantayan town, northern Cebu, 62-year-old Mariano Desamparado was stabbed by his relative Joan Desamparado, 39, around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to PO2 Rommel Mortejo, the victim and the suspect were having a drinking session to celebrate the fiesta of their barangay when without any apparent reason Joan challenged Mariano to a fistfight, assaulted him and stabbed him in the stomach.

PO3 Rodrigo Derecho and PO1 Adonis Gallo brought Joan to Bantayan Police Station and placed him in a detention cell.

In Talisay City, southern Cebu, 56-year-old widower Reno Nava was stabbed by a certain Ciano inside the old public market in Barangay Tabunok on Sunday evening.

According to P/Supt. Emerson Dante, the victim was having a drinking session with his friends when Ciano arrived and approached Nava.

Ciano then pulled out a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen. Initial investigation revealed that the suspect got jealous of Nava, whom he accused of having a secret affair with his live-in partner.

After the incident, the suspect fled, while the victim was rushed to Talisay City District Hospital for treatment.

Also in Talisay City, a 12-year-old boy was shot by an unidentified suspect in Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok on Sunday evening.

Ariel (real name withheld for being a minor), of Sitio Mananga 1, suffered a gunshot wound on his neck.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was sitting on a trisikad when motorcycle-riding men arrived. The backrider shot the victim, hitting him on the nape with the bullet exiting the left portion of his neck.

The suspects sped off.

According to Supt. Dante, the victim was immediately rushed to Talisay City District Hospital but was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City. /Xavier University–Ateneo de Cagayan Intern Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda