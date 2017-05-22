3 arrested for P.5M ‘shabu’

CONSOLACION TOWN

Three persons were arrested and more than P500,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in separate operations in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Sunday evening and Monday dawn.

The first drug operation on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. resulted in the arrest of Franklin Abanico Jr., 27, and Federico Sobrevilla, 52, who were caught selling dangerous drugs in Sitio Kalambre, Barangay Pulpogan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PO1 Macroe Lanurias of Consolacion Police Station, the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit personnel led by Senior Insp. Romeo Caacoy Jr. conducted a buy-bust operation against Abanico in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Seized from their possession were suspected shabu worth P224,200 and drug paraphernalia.

On Monday dawn, a 39-year-old drug suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the combined police units from Consolacion and Mandaue at around 2:30 a.m.

Bener Lopez was arrested inside his house in Bamboo Hills, Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion town, northern Cebu after his cohort tipped the law enforcers of his whereabouts.

During the buy-bust operation, Lopez tried to run towards his house after sensing that he was transacting with a police poseur-buyer, who bought a sachet of shabu from him. However, the police moved quickly to capture Lopez.

The police raided the house of Lopez and were able to find a large pack of suspected shabu and another nine small packs, all weighing 95 grams and worth around P300,000.

Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, former chief of Consolacion Police Station, said a motorcycle-riding man who was apprehended in a checkpoint in Mandaue squealed, resulting in the arrest of Lopez.

Jake dela Victoria, 19, of Talamban, Cebu City, failed to present his driver’s license and the motorcycle’s registration papers; thus, he was cited for violations and subjected to body search where a small pack of suspected shabu was found in his pocket.

When interrogated by Canduman police led by Chief Insp. Aldrin Villacampa, Dela Victoria named Lopez as his source of drugs. Lopez is now detained at Mandaue City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him. /Xavier University–Ateneo de Cagayan Intern Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda