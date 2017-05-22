Embassy seeks local police assistance in investigation

The death of a Korean national could have been a case of robbery with homicide.

The Korean was found dead inside his rented room in Sitio Soong Center, Barangay Mactan last Saturday; his body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) said there were no gadgets, mobile phones or cash inside the victim’s room, which could indicate that the Korean was robbed. Police also found an empty shell and metallic fragments of an unknown caliber firearm.

Lapu-Lapu City Police director, Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, said he has formed a task force to identify the killer of Soonyong Hwang, 49, a Korean tour guide.

The Korean Consulate in Cebu sought the help of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas in the investigation of the death of Soonyong Hwang.

PRO-7 director, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, yesterday said Korean Police Attache’ Lee Yong-Sang visited his office to follow up on the progress of the investigation.

“Nagfollow-up sila (Korean Consulate) sa investigation sa isang Korean na namatay. As much as possible ma-solve yung kaso,” said Taliño.

(He came to follow up on the progress of the investigation into the death of a Korean national and as much as possible to solve the case.)

Last Saturday, Soonyong Hwang’s neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from his house and informed his landlord, Dionisio Silawan, who narrated that he last saw the victim on May 14 when he visited him.

The victim’s neighbors did not notice any commotion prior to the discovery of the body of the victim.

“We will have a special investigation task group to focus on the crime,” Taliño said.

The task group will be composed of elements from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Soco, Crime Laboratory and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

He said that the Korean Police already ruled out suicide.

Taliño said that although they do not have any details yet as to the background of the victim, but Hwang renting a room means he has been in Cebu for quite sometime.