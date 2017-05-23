Fire hits uptown hotel in Cebu City

CEBU CITY- No one was reported injured in a fire that struck the storage room of a hotel in uptown Cebu City on Tuesday dawn, prompting guests to quickly vacate the place for safety.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at the basement 2 of Crown Regency Hotel and Towers along Osmeňa Boulevard in Cebu City at 5:03 a.m. The fire was put out at 5:57 a.m.

Senior Supt. Samuel Taneo, director of the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they were verifying reports that a lit cigarette or a faulty electrical wiring caused the fire.

“Everything is under investigation for now. We have not made any conclusions at this point,” said Tadeo in a radio interview over radio station dyAB. Investigators had yet to determine the cost of the damage.

The Cebu City Fire Department received the alarm at 4:57 a.m.

Firemen used their breathing apparatus in entering the basement of the hotel since it was filled with smoke when they arrived.

Hotel guests were advised through a phone call to calmly leave the building while firefighters were putting out the fire.