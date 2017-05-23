Search for article

Fire hits uptown hotel in Cebu City

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

07:53 AM May 23rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, May 23rd, 2017 07:53 AM
Firefighters managed to control the blaze at the basement 2 of Crown Regency Hotel and Towers at 5:03 a.m. and put the fire out at 5:57 a.m. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at the basement 2 of Crown Regency Hotel and Towers at 5:03 a.m. and put the fire out at 5:57 a.m. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

CEBU CITY- No one was reported injured in a fire that struck the storage room of a hotel in uptown Cebu City on Tuesday dawn, prompting guests to quickly vacate the place for safety.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at the basement 2 of Crown Regency Hotel and Towers along Osmeňa Boulevard in Cebu City at 5:03 a.m. The fire was put out at 5:57 a.m.

Senior Supt. Samuel Taneo, director of the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they were verifying reports that a lit cigarette or a faulty electrical wiring caused the fire.

“Everything is under investigation for now. We have not made any conclusions at this point,” said Tadeo in a radio interview over radio station dyAB. Investigators had yet to determine the cost of the damage.

The Cebu City Fire Department received the alarm at 4:57 a.m.

Firemen used their breathing apparatus in entering the basement of the hotel since it was filled with smoke when they arrived.

Hotel guests were advised through a phone call to calmly leave the building while firefighters were putting out the fire.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.