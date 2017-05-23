Street level drug pushers fall in Pinamungajan

Two street level drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Latid, Barangay Poblacion, Pinamungajan, south Cebu on Monday evening.

The suspects Glen Isoc, 23 and Jefferson Vega, 24, both residents of Sitio Latid, were arrested with two small sachets of illegal drugs believed to be shabu at 11:30 p.m.

Senior Insp. Carmechaelo Lesoy of Pinamungajan Police Station said a police acted as a poseur buyer and was able to transact with Isoc and Vega.

Also recovered from the suspects are the P500 marked money and P600 cash believed to be proceeds of their illegal drugs trade.

Isoc and Vega are now detained at Pinamungajan Police Station and will be facing charges against Section 5 and Section 11 of Article 2 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba