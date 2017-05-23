Search for article

Teenager hacks councilman in Dalaguete

12:01 PM May 23rd, 2017

A teenager hacked a Barangay Councilor in Barangay Casay, Dalaguete, south of Cebu on Monday evening.

Querico Amaquiton, 39, a Barangay Councilor of Barangay Pañas, Dalaguete, was hacked by Jomar Gonzaga, 19.

According to Senior Insp. Abell Laborte of Dalaguete Police Staion, the victim was driving a tricycle and when he reached home at around 6 p.m., the suspect, who was armed with a bladed weapon locally known as “pinuti”, suddenly attacked him.

Amaquiton sustained hacked wounds in the head, neck and right arm and was rushed to Julio Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital for immediate treatment.

Gonzaga was arrested and is currently detained at Dalaguete Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

Laborte said they are eyeing personal grudge as the motive behind the hacking./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba

