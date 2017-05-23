Search for article

Warriors make NBA Finals with sweep of short-handed Spurs

01:52 PM May 23rd, 2017

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals. AP Photo

SAN ANTONIO–Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday night (Tuesday morning PH time), becoming the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0.

Golden State led by as many as 22 points in cruising to its third straight NBA Finals. The Warriors await a possible third straight championship matchup with Cleveland, which leads Boston 2-1 in the East finals.

San Antonio’s only lead came on the opening possession when Manu Ginobili tossed in a left-handed scoop shot. The Spurs started Ginobili in what could be his final game with the team. The 39-year-old had maintained he will not ponder whether to retire or return until after the season.

Kyle Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Spurs, who were without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and David Lee.

