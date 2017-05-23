Nephew of two Cebu drug personalities arrested

CEBU CITY– Nephew of two drug personalities in Cebu City was arrested in a police buy-bust operation in Barangay Suba, Cebu City early Tuesday morning.

Jhon Risty Abellana Lupian was detained at Cebu City Police Office pending filing of charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 particularly on peddling illegal drugs.

Incidentally, Lupian would be facing the same charges filed against his uncles, Archie Abellana and Nestor Ocarol who were detained at the city jail following their arrest in November 2016.

Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida, head of the CCPO intelligence branch, said they confiscated from the suspect one large pack of shabu as well as two medium-sized and two small-sized sachets containing the illegal substance worth P119,272.

They also recovered P700 in drug sales and P200 in buy bust money.

Aside from the CCPO intelligence branch, the buy-bust operation was also conducted by policemen from City Drug Enforcement Unit.