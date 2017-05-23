Advocacy film “Ang Araw sa Likod Mo” to start showing in cinemas

CEBU CITY—Filipinos will get a chance to watch an internationally-acclaimed advocacy film that tackles violence and conflict on the four-long decade war against terrorism.

“Ang Araw sa Likod Mo,” which is written and directed by Dominic Nuesa will be shown in cinemas nationwide on May 24.

One of the actors is Bong Cabrera, a native of Leyte and a graduate of Mass Communications at the University of the Philippines Cebu College in Cebu City.

Written and directed by Dominic Nuesa, the movie tells a story about two brothers Jamiluddin (played by Cabrera) and Omar (played by Mike Liwag) who were reunited despite being separated by conflicting beliefs and the sacrifices made by Filipino soldiers in the war against terrorism.

Aside from Liwag and Cabrera, the movie is starred by the talented Ping Medina.

“This is a tribute to our fallen heroes. It tells about heroism and stories of our Scout Rangers. It gives a better perspective of the people who are involved in this conflict, either civilian, military and the Muslims,” said Cabrera in a news conference on Tuesday.

The story is inspired by real stories of Special Operations soldiers in the country known as Philippine Scout Rangers.

Parts of its ticket sales will go to HERO Foundation, an organization that sends to school children of soldiers who either died or incapacitated in the line of duty.

“Ang Araw sa Likod Mo,” has already won five international awards — Best Film in Auckland International Film Festival, Global Award Winner at the Europe-based ARFF (Around Films International Film Festival), and Awards of Recognition for Feature Length, Best Actor for Cabrera and Best Supporting Actor for Liwag at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the United States.