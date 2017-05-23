Cebu chamber turns over new clearance area to NBI

PEOPLE who wanted to secure clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) have something to smile about.

A new clearance area with elevated flooring and a stable roof was formally turned over by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to the NBI-7 yesterday afternoon.

“Years back, our clients received a crude method of welcome. We only have tents for them and the flooring wasn’t good. Now, you see (the changes). The CCCI, with benevolent hearts, knew the NBI need this kind of project,” said NBI-7 Director Patricio Bernales.

CCCI president Melanie Ng said they want to improve the facilities of the NBI-7 to enhance its services to the people.

“In Cebu, we are fortunate and blessed. Nowhere in the country can you find a public and private partnership that is so committed,” she said in her speech during the inaguration and blessing of the new NBI clearance area.

NBI director Dante Gierran challenged the local bureau to do its best to live up to its mandate of serving the people. “Although we don’t have sufficient funds, we have allies like the CCCI which helps us improve our facilities. As a gesture of gratitude, let us really do our jobs well,” he said.

“Let us change the NBI. How? Work hard with passion, integrity, and commitment,” he added. /With Xavier University Intern April Alexis Agustin