Two fires hit uptown hotel, Tabuelan school; nobody hurt

NO one was hurt when a fire struck the storage room of a hotel in uptown Cebu City yesterday dawn.

The Cebu City Fire Department received the alarm at 4:57 a.m.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze at the basement 2 of Crown Regency Hotel and Towers at 5:03 a.m. and put the fire out at 5:57 a.m.

Senior Supt. Samuel Taneo, director of the Bureau of Fire and Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), said they are verifying reports that a lit cigarette or a faulty electrical wiring caused the fire.

“Everything is under investigation for now. We have not made any conclusions at this point,” said Taneo in an interview over radio dyAB.

Investigators have yet to determine the cost of the damage.

Firemen used their breathing apparatus in entering the basement of the hotel which was filled with smoke when they arrived.

Guests occupying the hotel were advised through a phone call to calmly leave the building while firefighters tried to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire razed three adjoining classrooms of Tabuelan Central Elementary School on Monday morning.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

The Bureau of Fire Protection personnel from the neighboring towns of Tuburan and Sogod responded to the fire alarm at 9:54 a.m.

FO1 Marvin Perenguel of Tuburan Fire Station said that three adjoining classrooms – two grade one classrooms and one grade two classroom – were totally burnt.

Firefighters put out the fire at 10:09 a.m.

The amount of damage has yet to be determined.

Perenguel said that faulty electrical connection might have caused the fire. / Xavier University–Ateneo de Cagayan Intern Michelle Jessa Fae M. Miranda