PB backs Mandaue as lone district bid

THE House proposal to make Mandaue City a lone district has gotten the support of the Cebu Provincial Board.

During last Monday’s regular session, PB Members Glenn Bercede and Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano of Cebu’s 6th District sponsored a resolution supporting House Bill No. 4117 that aims to create the Mandaue Congressional District.

The PB passed the resolution.

The House bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Jonas Cortes of Cebu’s 6th District, is his way of fulfilling an election campaign promise to push for this bill once he would be elected as 6th District congressman.

Bercede and Ouano said that if the bill would be made into law then Cebu would have one more congressman in Congress.

They also cited that Mandaue is qualified to be a lone district since its population is more than 300,000 and under the local government code, the population of 250,000 will need a single representation in the Lower House.

Bercede said if passed into law, the internal revenue allotment of the city will increase, which will mean more projects./Xavier University Intern Jeasselle Villalobos and CNU Intern Shaira Marie Rama