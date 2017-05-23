Two men nabbed in Lapu drug busts

Two men were arrested and P120,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated during two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday.

First to fall was Reynaldo Lumar, 45, of Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, who was arrested in an operation at a motel in Barangay Pusok, turned out to be a high-value target in the anti-drug operations, said Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas, Station Commander of Hoops Dome Police Station, in an interview yesterday.

Two medium-size packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P120,360 was recovered from the suspect, said Cleofas.

Chief Insp. Gifter Sucalit of the City Drug Enforcement Unit chief, said Lumar had long been on their drug watchlist and had eluded police in several anti-drug operations.

The second drug suspect to fall was Keneth Figues, 29, who was arrested near his house in Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok at past 8 p.m. on Monday.

Senior Insp. Alden Zambrano said they confiscated 19 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P9,000 from the suspect.

Both suspects were detained at the police stations pending the filing of charges.