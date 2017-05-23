Man stabs dead his brother in Barili

A 24-year-old construction worker stabbed dead his brother after a heated argument on Monday in Barangay Guiwanon, Barili town in midwest Cebu.

Jeffrey Baylosis was arrested after he stabbed dead his brother Jaime, 29, who was then staying in the house of another brother, Jeremias, said PO3 Gilbert Encabo of Barili police station.

Encabo said that Jeffrey had harbored a grudge against Jaime, who on Sunday evening had a fistfight with the suspect after a drinking session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremias pacified his siblings and brought Jaime to his house to separate the two.

Encabo said but on Monday, Jeffrey confronted the victim in Jeremias house and another fight ensued which ended in the stabbing attack on Jaime.

Jeffrey was detained at the police station pending the filing of charges.