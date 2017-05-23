Incentives for Bohol cops pushed

The Bohol Provincial Police Chief is pushing for a reward or incentives for two police units under the Bohol Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Police Office in Central Visayas for their successful anti-illegal drug operations in Clarin town.

The police teams arrested a high-value target Teofilo Tampus Sr. and confiscated 3 kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P48 million.

Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad, Bohol Provincial Police Office chief, said he would recommend that these police officers be given incentives to the Office of the Governor.

Gov. Edgar Chatto, for his part, said that he would present this request to the Provincial Peace and Order Council, which would decide if incentives would be given or not. Chatto, however, said that he had not yet received Natividad’s recommendations.