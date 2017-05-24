Search for article

Authorities raid police couple’s house in Sibonga

08:04 AM May 24th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, May 24th, 2017 08:04 AM
Operatives from the Cebu Provincial Police Office  raided the house of police couple on Sibonga town, early morning Tuesday. (CDN PHOTO/ BENJIE TALISIC)

CEBU CITY—High-powered firearms were recovered during a raid conducted on the house of a couple who were both in Philippine National Police in Sibonga town, at least 56 km south of here, early Tuesday.

Police operatives swooped down the house of SPO1 Ethyl Suico and retired SPO1 Marflo Suico in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga about 5:30 a.m. on suspicion that the couple owned several firearms.

Ethyl is assigned at the police station in Dalaguete.

As of 7:29 a.m., the police team seized one KG9 pistol, two Ingram machine pistols, two .45 caliber pistols, one 9 mm pistol and ammunition.

Poblacion Barangay Councilor Matzu Natividad was present to witness during the raid.

The search  was still ongoing.

The raid was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Public Safety Company, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and  Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) on the strength of the search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 Regional Trial Court Danao City, northern Cebu.

