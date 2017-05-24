Search for article

Boholano Magsayo stakes unbeaten record against Diaz on July 8

11:22 AM May 24th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, May 24th, 2017 11:22 AM
From left, Prince Albert Pagara, Mark " Magnifico " Magsayo and Jeo " Santino " Santisima gather after a press conference for the Pinoy Pride 41 at the Radisson Blu Hotel (CDN PHOTO| via Lito Tecson)

Unbeaten Boholano knockout artist Mark Magsayo will face an equally lethal foe as he spearheads Pinoy Pride 41 on July 8 at the IC3 Convention Center.

Magsayo of ALA Boxing Gym takes on former world title challenger Daniel “El General” Diaz of Nicaragua for the WBO International Featherweight title.

Magsayo has a record of 16 wins with 12 knockouts and no losses while Diaz has a 23W-15KOs-7L-2D slate.

“He’s tall, he has power and speed that’s why I will train very hard for this fight,” said Magsayo in the launching of Pinoy Pride 41 Wednesday morning at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Joining Magsayo in the fight card will be Albert Pagara and Jeo Santisima.

